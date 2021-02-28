Video: Nicolas Pepe scores for Arsenal after great work by Martin Odegaard and Willian

Nicolas Pepe has tapped in to make it 3-1 to Arsenal away to Leicester City.

The Gunners went behind early on here to a Youri Tielemans goal and looked set for a long afternoon but have come back superbly against Brendan Rodgers’ side.

See below for Pepe’s goal from close range after some neat play by Martin Odegaard and Willian…

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Pepe hasn’t always been at his best for Arsenal but he’s been a real threat today and deserves his goal.

“The girls in here are crazy man!” Who fancies partying with Erling Haaland? Read more.