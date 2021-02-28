‘Our fans want to see the big stars’ – David Beckham on the possibility of Inter Miami landing Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo in the future

Heading into Inter Miami’s 2020 inaugural season, co-owner, David Beckham, wasn’t seen that often around the club.

There was speculation on whether the 45-year-old wanted to be associated with a team that struggled to make the playoffs. Nonetheless, Beckham has removed all doubt when it comes to the commitment to the South Florida-based club.

Heading into the 2021 season, Beckham has taken a more hands-on approach in improving the Inter Miami squad. One of the first moves under his watch was the dismissal of manager Diego Alonso and sporting director Paul McDonough.

Next, Beckham brought in Phil Neville as the new manager, and now he wants to focus on the squad’s makeup. Beckham wants stars at his club, and he made it known during his press conference, where Marca Claro relayed his words.

“Being in Miami, our fans want to see the big stars. We have players like Gonzalo Higuaín and Blaise Matuidi who bring glitz and glamor, but we also want to have the opportunity later to bring in big names,” Beckham said.

“Of course, we always want to bring great players. Miami has a great pull for anyone, and those types of players are the ones we aspire to bring here. The player has to be suitable for the team, have ambition, and want to win. So, whatever player we talk to, we have to make sure they are a priority.”

There’s no denying that Beckham wants to bring a star player that will cause South Florida residents to head to the stadium. Will it be either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo remains to be seen, but Beckham does want someone who will fit their squad.