There’s still a week to go before Barcelona supporters will know who has become their new president.

Lionel Messi will learn who it is at the same time as everyone else, and depending who inhabits the hot-seat, that will largely dictate whether he stays at the club or not.

That said, Barcelona’s youngsters are doing a great job of making his decision as difficult as possible.

Ansu Fati, Pedri and now Ilaix Moriba are all giving him good reason to believe greatness is once again just around the corner for the Catalans.

Moriba gave a sumptuous assist to Messi during Barca’s win at Sevilla, and the Argentinian responded with a tight hug and actions that don’t speak of a player who wants out.