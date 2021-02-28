Manchester United legend turned Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane was up to his usual drama ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League encounter against Sheffield United tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s defensive dilemma has continued, with make-shift centre-back Jordan Henderson now out with at least a medium-term injury, another partnership was needed at the heart today.

Klopp called on academy graduate Nat Phillips and January loan signing Ozan Kabak to start in the centre of the defence, with the young duo’s presence a talking point before kick-off.

Keane wasn’t having any of the talk from the Sky Sports panel though, the fierce Irishman exclaimed that the pair should ‘retire’ if they couldn’t ‘deal’ with the Blades.

Chris Wilder’s side sit rock-bottom of the Premier League table and resigned to relegation this season, they’ve been woeful going forward, which is what spurred Keane to the impassioned rant.

? “If they can’t deal with playing Sheffield United away, they should retire.” Roy Keane says there’s no hope if Liverpool are worried about today’s game pic.twitter.com/OpbSqz5n4C — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2021

“We’ve spent the last six months talking about Liverpool’s problems. They’re signed with Liverpool Football Club, if they can’t deal with playing Sheffield United away, they should retire.”

Keane later added:

“The two centre-halves are there for a reason, the manager must have some belief in them. Okay it’s a new partnership, they’ve not played together, we’re talking about the goalkeeper.”

“But the goalkeeper hopefully won’t have a shot to save, ‘hopefully my attacking players and my midfield will dominate the game, and we’ll get another defeat for Sheffield United.'”

“If Liverpool are worried about Sheffield United tonight…”

Keane may have made an outlandish point to round off his rant, but the initial reasoning was spot on if we’re all taking everything into account.

Liverpool are facing the side that sit bottom, there shouldn’t really be any drama around who is starting, regardless of it being in an injury-stricken problem position, this is a challenge that a player representing the Reds simply has to come through with comfort and ease, no matter what the team’s form is coming into the tie.