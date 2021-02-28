Tottenham star reacts on Twitter after Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp clash in heated televised row

Jamie Redknapp and Roy Keane clashed in a heated debate over Tottenham’s credentials on Sky Sports Super Sunday, and it looks as though Sergio Reguilon enjoyed it!
Redknapp and Keane are two very different personalities with one thing in common – loyalty to the clubs which they played for during their careers. In the former’s case that includes Tottenham, with the bulk of Keane’s career being spent at Manchester United.
Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s clash with Burnley this afternoon, Redknapp and Keane went head-to-head over how many Tottenham players would get into the Man United starting eleven, with Keane standing firm over his opinion and Redknapp clearly growing agitated.
Roy Keane & Jamie Redknapp have an heated argument about whether Tottenham are an average team ? ? pic.twitter.com/d5g7MyokJG
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2021
One player that they discussed during the debate was Sergio Reguilon, who was signed by Spurs over the summer transfer window from Real Madrid. The Spaniard, jumping onto Twitter and replying the below GIF. Keane did eventually acknowledge his quality, which would increase his enjoyment of it, no doubt…
— Sergio Reguilón (@sergio_regui) February 28, 2021
Keane is a sad bitter old man. Having been a truly appalling manager he is now stealing a living talking absolute nonsense on TV. He doesn’t realise that if everyone is useless or awful or every comment is controversial no one is going to take him seriously and, er, Roy no one takes you seriously
It’s either famine or feast with Keane. I really think he, er, doesn’t think abut anything he says, either. He’s full of contradictions. Suddenly no one at Spurs would get into Liverpool, Chelsea or United, and yet three years back most of those teams wouldn’t have got players into the Spurs side! And Keane said as much at the time.