Stats prove that Bruno Fernandes has been missing for Man United against ‘Big Six’ after goalless draw against Chelsea

With Manchester United playing out another goalless draw against Chelsea this evening, ESPN took to social media to highlight how woeful Bruno Fernandes has been against the ‘Big Six’ this season.

In the seven top-flight fixtures against Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Spurs, Fernandes has only contributed one goal – which was a penalty in the 6-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Fernandes, the brilliant recruit from last January has also failed to register a single assist in those ties.

A graphic from Sky Sports has also gone viral on Reddit, the nation’s prime sports broadcasters did offer a more complete look heading into today’s clash as they included the fixture against Leicester.

Fernandes landed an open-play goal and an assist in that encounter, but that still marks just three total goal contributions and crucially a grand sum of zero wins from what is now key eight fixtures.

Bruno Fernandes against the ‘Big Six’ in the Premier League this season: 7 games

1 goal

0 assists pic.twitter.com/8yhL24qaOP — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 28, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United ace makes fatal Stamford Bridge toilet error during draw with Chelsea Video: Arsenal star’s flirty response to ‘thirsty’ OnlyFans model exposed in potential nightmare for ace’s girlfriend Video: Solskjaer gets physical with official in mimicking Hudson-Odoi Manchester United penalty appeal

Sky Sports’ graphic that was shown before the draw against Chelsea took place was quite in-depth, coming into Stamford Bridge Fernandes carried a woeful average rating of 5.4 against these opponents.

If Manchester United and their fans are looking for the one positive after the playmaker’s minimal impact today, fear not, Fernandes’ points-per-game against the ‘Big Six’ and Leicester has risen to 0.75 now.

What can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and of course Fernandes himself do to come out of this rut?

It’s an unpleasant blight on an otherwise stellar record this season, though it cannot be ignored as the Red Devils will not win any major honours if they can’t beat the big teams around them.