Despite going behind at the King Power Stadium in their Sunday afternoon fixture against Leicester City, Mikel Arteta masterminded a superb Arsenal comeback which saw the Gunners take all three points back to north London.

With the Foxes being lauded this season for an exciting, open and attacking brand of football under Brendan Rodgers, and Arsenal stuttering to wins rather than easing to them, the writing appeared to be on the wall once Youri Tielemans opened the scoring.

However, goals from David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe underscored a brilliant performance from the visitors.

Given that some first-choice players were on the bench, Arteta was asked after the game whether he had stumbled upon the perfect system.

“Depends on the players we have available,” he said to BT Sport, cited by the Daily Star.

“[…] It’s not that we have to rotate. I want to rotate.

“[…] They deserve it. The way they train everyday…”

Clearly, if he can keep all of his squad motivated and hungry, he has the exponents at his disposal to still ensure that Arsenal end the season with silverware.

The manner of the performance at Leicester will surely have shown the wider Arsenal squad what they remain capable of too.