Chelsea star’s surprise absence from match day squad vs Manchester United has been explained

Tammy Abraham has not even been included among the Chelsea substitutes for today’s clash with Manchester United – with an explanation now being provided.

Abraham’s position in the starting eleven was threatened over the summer when Timo Werner was acquired. However, with the German seemingly being more effective on the left of the midfield, it has left him with just Olivier Giroud to compete with.

Giroud, though, has been in good form this campaign, just as he was the last. His effective performances and impressive goal scoring output make him a difficult man to leave out. The World Cup winner was given the nod to start against Man United today.

Werner was relegated to the bench, with Abraham nowhere to be seen. Naturally, that prompted questions as to whether Thomas Tuchel had given him the chop. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case, with the Telegraph’s Matt Law providing an explanation for his absence…