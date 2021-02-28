A somewhat dire 0-0 draw wouldn’t necessarily be a reason to celebrate, but given how under the cosh Crystal Palace had been against London rivals, Fulham, it’s a fair bet that Roy Hodgson will be delighted.
The west Londoners did everything they could in order to come away with three vital points from Selhurst Park, but it just wasn’t to be on the day.
MORE: Arsenal were CLEARLY wrong about this player
Even if the Eagles’ football wasn’t pretty, it was clearly effective, and to that end, Hodgson deserves great credit.
All managers can only work with what they have, and if that means in some games the style of play isn’t too pleasing on the eye, so be it.
After their smash and grab win at Brighton last time out, Hodgson seems to be making something of a habit of getting at least a point when that scarcely seems possible.
Indeed, the four points won over the last two matches also threw up an incredible stat.
4 – Crystal Palace have picked up four points from their last two Premier League games (W1 D1) despite attempting just six shots (opponents, 41), having nine touches in the opposition’s box (opponents, 70), and completing just 442 passes (opponents, 1065). Classics. pic.twitter.com/9TQH7eAE7G
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 28, 2021