Video: Too easy for Leicester as Youri Tielemans runs almost unchallenged to score vs Arsenal

This is really poor from Arsenal.

Credit to Youri Tielemans, who took the opportunity well with a strong run and a fine finish, but where was the challenge from any Arsenal defenders?

Watch Tielemans’ goal in the video clip below…

Youri Tielemans just kept going! ? Leicester take an early lead over Arsenal thanks to their brilliant Belgian ? pic.twitter.com/EuZgw56PYX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 28, 2021

Arsenal are trailing already and it looks like a long way back for them in this tough away game.

Leicester simply look the better side in almost every area as they continue to look good for a top four spot this season.

