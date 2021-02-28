Video: Too easy for Leicester as Youri Tielemans runs almost unchallenged to score vs Arsenal

This is really poor from Arsenal.
Credit to Youri Tielemans, who took the opportunity well with a strong run and a fine finish, but where was the challenge from any Arsenal defenders?
Watch Tielemans’ goal in the video clip below…
Youri Tielemans just kept going! ?
Leicester take an early lead over Arsenal thanks to their brilliant Belgian ? pic.twitter.com/EuZgw56PYX
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 28, 2021
Arsenal are trailing already and it looks like a long way back for them in this tough away game.
Leicester simply look the better side in almost every area as they continue to look good for a top four spot this season.
Yes too easy for the foxes. The gunners are lucky not to be 2/3goals down. Whats the use of so much possession if u cant score
Arteta is replicating Wenger.
So dont be surprised if Vardy scores when the gunner siege or attack breaks down and the gunners lose again