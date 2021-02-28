Menu

Video: Too easy for Leicester as Youri Tielemans runs almost unchallenged to score vs Arsenal

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

This is really poor from Arsenal.

Credit to Youri Tielemans, who took the opportunity well with a strong run and a fine finish, but where was the challenge from any Arsenal defenders?

Watch Tielemans’ goal in the video clip below…

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool transfer news: Klopp replacement lined up, Haaland battle with Chelsea & Man Utd, talks over free agent
‘I felt a little bit guilty’ – Chelsea star knows his lack of contribution helped lead to Lampard’s downfall
Bayern Munich set to snap up world-class centre-back from under the noses of Liverpool and for less than half the price

Arsenal are trailing already and it looks like a long way back for them in this tough away game.

Leicester simply look the better side in almost every area as they continue to look good for a top four spot this season.

“The girls in here are crazy man!” Who fancies partying with Erling Haaland? Read more.

More Stories Youri Tielemans

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Malaysian gunner says:
    February 28, 2021 at 12:34 pm

    Yes too easy for the foxes. The gunners are lucky not to be 2/3goals down. Whats the use of so much possession if u cant score
    Arteta is replicating Wenger.
    So dont be surprised if Vardy scores when the gunner siege or attack breaks down and the gunners lose again

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.