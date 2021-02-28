Timo Werner explains why he’s doing worse than he expected at Chelsea

Timo Werner has given some insight into his Chelsea struggles so far as he’s suffered since sealing a transfer from RB Leipzig last summer.

The Germany international looked a world class forward in his time in the Bundesliga, but he admits he’s found the Premier League harder than he expected.

Werner has spoken about just how competitive it is with every team in England, even though he thought he’d be well suited to the style of football here.

“Everyone says there’s a lot of strength, a lot of big guys in defence, the Premier League is very fast and there’s a lot of high intensity. So, I came here and thought it would fit me very well, but now I know it is much more than just what people say,” Werner told Sky Sports.

“There’s a lot more work in the Premier League. You have to a lot more defensive work as a team than, for example, in the Bundesliga. What I get now is that the Premier League is really hard. Every game, whether you play against the bottom side or the third side, it’s always the same game.

“You can’t go to the bottom side and say it’s going to be an easy win today. You go to Burnley, you go to West Brom and it’s a hard game. It’s a very hard game and that’s what makes it a lot of fun.

“You can never have a break. You always have to be at 100 per cent, always at the top level and that’s something special in the Premier League.”

Despite initially looking a fine signing, Werner has just two goals in his last 22 games in all competitions and Blues fans will have expected much better from him.

The 24-year-old could still turn things around for himself, and it might help that Chelsea are now generally looking a better side after Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager.

Werner is the latest big name to learn that the Premier League can be something of a shock, even to the best players who’ve shone elsewhere.

