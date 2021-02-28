Menu

Total chaos at Schalke as Bundesliga outfit fire fourth coach of the season along with backroom staff

FC Schalke 04
Just when you thought that things couldn’t get any worse for Schalke, the Bundesliga outfit have made another incredibly poor decision.

Although it had been reported by ESPN’s Bundesliga commentator, Derek Rae, that the players had revolted and wanted manager, Christian Gross, removed for a variety of reasons, he was their fourth manager of a disaster of a season and it wouldn’t have made sense to send him packing.

However, after Schalke’s 5-1 defeat at Stuttgart, which leaves them rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga with no wins in the last eight league matches, the powers that be have acted swiftly.

According to another tweet from Rae, not only has Gross been relieved of his duties, but head of sport, Jochen Schneider, team coordinator, Sascha Riether, and athletic trainer, Werner Leuthard, have gone too.

With only one win all season and just nine points on the board, Schalke are already nine points from safety.

There’s no doubt they will be relegated to Bundesliga 2, so whomever comes in now has to be the right appointment for the short and medium term.

It’s simply unsustainable to have a ‘hire ’em and fire ’em’ mentality in this situation.

