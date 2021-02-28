Just when you thought that things couldn’t get any worse for Schalke, the Bundesliga outfit have made another incredibly poor decision.

Although it had been reported by ESPN’s Bundesliga commentator, Derek Rae, that the players had revolted and wanted manager, Christian Gross, removed for a variety of reasons, he was their fourth manager of a disaster of a season and it wouldn’t have made sense to send him packing.

To update, BILD reporting the 3 “rebel” players at the forefront were: Sead Kolasinac, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Shkodran Mustafi. Schalke have denied reports that there was any kind of “revolt” or “revolution” among the players and that anyone asked for Gross to be sacked. https://t.co/HYiJCb3hcD — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) February 27, 2021

However, after Schalke’s 5-1 defeat at Stuttgart, which leaves them rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga with no wins in the last eight league matches, the powers that be have acted swiftly.

BREAKING: Total clear out at #Schalke. The Königsblauen have dismissed coach Christian Gross, head of sport Jochen Schneider, team coordinator Sascha Riether & athletic trainer Werner Leuthard. Gross is the 3rd #S04 coach sacked this season. Schneider was to leave in summer. — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) February 28, 2021

According to another tweet from Rae, not only has Gross been relieved of his duties, but head of sport, Jochen Schneider, team coordinator, Sascha Riether, and athletic trainer, Werner Leuthard, have gone too.

With only one win all season and just nine points on the board, Schalke are already nine points from safety.

There’s no doubt they will be relegated to Bundesliga 2, so whomever comes in now has to be the right appointment for the short and medium term.

It’s simply unsustainable to have a ‘hire ’em and fire ’em’ mentality in this situation.