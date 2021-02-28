When it was announced that Gareth Bale would be starting alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min for Tottenham, opponents Burnley probably feared the worst.

The triple attacking threat has everything. Power, pace, aerial ability, quick across the ground.

In short, Sean Dyche’s men were always going to find it difficult to keep out the hosts for the full 90 minutes.

Perhaps Jose Mourinho even specifically picked a front three with such variety for precisely that reason.

After all, when Burnley generally get a foothold in any game, they are incredibly difficult to break down and are quite happy to sit on a lead if required.

On Sunday afternoon they were never given the chance to do that thanks to Bale opening the scoring after just 68 seconds.

In so doing, he created a little slice of Premier League history as that’s the quickest goal that Burnley have ever conceded in the English top-flight since the rebrand.