Since Thomas Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard at Chelsea, he’s been a breath of fresh air at Stamford Bridge.

His tactical nous, superior to that of his predecessor, can clearly be seen in performances, including against a strong Atletico Madrid side in the Champions League.

However, not everything is sweetness and light in west London.

Summer signing, Timo Werner, has still only managed to find the target once in his last 16 games for the Blues.

That’ll surely be a concern for the German international, and even Tuchel himself has admitted that Chelsea’s style of play doesn’t suit the striker.

“Maybe it is our fault because we have a lot of possession and we push opponent teams very, very deep in their half so spaces are not too big,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“The biggest strength of Timo is to attack the space behind the last line so it is maybe also our fault in the dominant game that we play in the moment, it is very natural that the spaces are closed by the opponents.”

Werner need not worry, however. His countryman is willing to take the time with him to help him adapt and find his goalscoring mojo again.

“It is not easy for him and I can totally see this,” Tuchel added.

“It is why I am very patient and very supportive and I believe in his potential and character and of course his goalscoring skills.”

More Stories / Latest News Euro giants considering paying €28m for transfer of impressive Chelsea ace West Ham in for a shock as Championship side slap extraordinary price tag on hot-shot How Arsenal are feeling about Martin Odegaard ahead of summer talks over potential permanent transfer

As we reach the business end of the campaign, how Chelsea could do with a goal or two from Werner now.