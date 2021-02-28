Manchester United ace makes fatal Stamford Bridge toilet error during draw with Chelsea

Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek made a pretty crucial error during the Red Devils’ draw with Chelsea this afternoon.

Thankfully for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, though, it was off the pitch, rather than on it.

Van De Beek has had his opportunities limited since signing from Ajax in the summer transfer window, and on this basis, his decision making doesn’t warrant a spot in the Man United starting eleven.

Donny Van De Beek – has just nipped for a toilet break….in the ladies’ toilets. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) February 28, 2021

Fair enough, getting caught out mid-match has happened to the best of us, so we dare not criticise Van De Beek for missing a few minutes of the action in order to relieve himself.

Van De Beek is more than capable in the English language, though, so there is no excuse for ending up in the ladies toilets, even if there’s going to be less females within the confines of Stamford Bridge as a result of the pandemic.

If he’d ended up bumping into a woman in there, you can be sure it’s a mistake he wouldn’t make again…