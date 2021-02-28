Video: Arsenal star’s flirty response to ‘thirsty’ OnlyFans model exposed in potential nightmare for ace’s girlfriend

Arsenal ace Reiss Nelson may be feeling slightly embarrassed after influencer Poppy Murgatroyd exposed some late night Instagram messages from the 21-year-old.

Murgatroyd, who is popular on platforms like adult site OnlyFans and Instagram, was creating some content for her TikTok page entitled ‘Sending Thirsty Pictures to Celebrities: Part 1’.

This involved Poppy sending out some ‘thirsty’ images to famous males and awaiting their replies, with Nelson first up in the segment.

Nelson responded with the ‘eyes’ emoji to the 21-year-old beauty, their correspondence appeared to start at 22.47pm, the incident has gone viral in the last two days but it’s unclear when it happened.

Poppy appeared to ignore Nelson’s first message, which left the tricky winger to try some characteristic evasive skills as he later stated ‘I have a girl’. Poppy exclaimed ‘cute’ and ‘okay next’ before moving on.

Nelson has always come across as a humble, light-hearted lad in interviews, there is a possibility that he was just entertaining Poppy and later sent ‘I have a girl’ to avoid any mixed signals being put out.

Whether or not Nelson was joking with his pair of messages, his girlfriend probably won’t be very happy when she sees this.

Nelson has been limited to just nine first-team appearances this season, only two of which coming in the Premier League – both off of the bench.

The England Under-21s international was involved for Arsenal’s Under-23s this weekend, the fringe first-team ace’s presence didn’t stop them losing 4-0 though.

If it’s proved that his social media activity came on the eve of Saturday’s night tie, Mikel Arteta, as well as legend and academy manager Per Mertesacker, certainly won’t be too happy.