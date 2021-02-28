Video: Gareth Bale resurgence continues as incisive run and finish gives Tottenham early lead over Burnley

It took Tottenham just over a minute to score the opening goal against Burnley this afternoon, with Gareth Bale providing the decisive touch.

Spurs have been in a rotten run of form, with pressure mounting on Jose Mourinho.

How the former Chelsea and Man United boss finishes the campaign could determine whether Daniel Levy allows him to continue as manager.

Courtesy of summer loan signing Gareth Bale, who has contributed little to the cause until the past few games, Mourinho is on course for an important victory today.

Son Heung-min swung in a brilliant cross from the left-channel, with Bale getting the timing of his run inch perfect and diverting the ball into the back of the net.

Spurs fans will be saying it quietly, through fear of jinxing it, but is Gareth Bale finally back to his best?

He’s still got more to prove until we can conclude that, but the signs are positive.