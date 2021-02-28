Menu

Video: Gareth Bale continues rich vein of form with brilliant curling strike for Tottenham against Burnley – he’s back

Gareth Bale is BACK! The Tottenham winger has netted his second goal of the game against Burnley this afternoon, and what a goal!

Bale headed into today’s contest in a rich vein of form, with the optimists among the Tottenham faithful beginning to believe that he could be on his way back to his best.

The Real Madrid man, who signed for Tottenham on loan in the summer, has found it difficult to force his way into Jose Mourinho’s starting lineup, but now he’s here, you get the feeling he’s here to stay.

Bale opened the scoring for Tottenham with a minute on the clock before providing a brilliant assist for Harry Kane soon after. He’s now scored his second and Spurs’ fourth, bending the ball in off Nick Pope’s far post and into the back of the net.

He’s got plenty more to prove, no doubt, but this is the Bale of old…

