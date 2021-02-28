Video: Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba shows respect by bowing to Ronald Koeman after impactful role against Sevilla in La Liga win

Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba showed he was eternally grateful to Ronald Koeman with a classy gesture once the full-time whistle blew to mark a 2-0 win against Sevilla on Saturday afternoon.

Moriba, who has broke into the first-team in the last month, replaced Pedri in the 71st minute of yesterday’s tie and made a contribution that secured a massive win for the Blaugrana.

The 18-year-old assisted Lionel Messi with a wonderful flick in the 85th minute, helping Barcelona cement a win against the Andalusian outfit, who they face next as well, as they eye a Copa del Rey comeback.

As both sets of players showed respect to each other after the game concluded, Moriba bowed down to Koeman in a lovely show of respect, clearly thanking the Dutchman for his introduction at senior level.

En @MontonJordi ha seguit Ilaix Moriba al final del partit, amb la càmera de TV3. La reverència a Koeman il.lustra l’alegria del moment, l’agraïment per la confiança en els joves i les ganes de triomfar al Barça. #fcbarcelona pic.twitter.com/QW3Bm7uOyn — Francesc Latorre (@FrancescLatorre) February 27, 2021

still thinking of Ilaix Moriba. huge talent. good attitude. he could become a decent level player if he gets consistent play. hopefully Koeman will continue to bring the best out of him pic.twitter.com/MZdj1MsaTF — leia (@rosesmorte) February 28, 2021

Pictures from La Liga.

More Stories / Latest News Harry Kane makes decision on his Tottenham future amid interest from Man United and Man City with £100M+ asking price set Huge blow for Leicester City star and England international as knee injury looks likely to require surgery Video: Chelsea star Conor Gallagher knocks over referee Lee Mason for loan club West Brom in drama-filled win against Brighton

Moriba and Koeman then embraced, this was a beautiful moment and it’s nice to see a humble youngster showing respect to a manager that’s brought him into the first-team fold.

The central midfielder has made three first-team appearances for Barcelona, registering two assists, the Spain youth international is clearly full of potential and quality, his days with the B team may well be over.