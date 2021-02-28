Menu

Video: Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba shows respect by bowing to Ronald Koeman after impactful role against Sevilla in La Liga win

Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba showed he was eternally grateful to Ronald Koeman with a classy gesture once the full-time whistle blew to mark a 2-0 win against Sevilla on Saturday afternoon.

Moriba, who has broke into the first-team in the last month, replaced Pedri in the 71st minute of yesterday’s tie and made a contribution that secured a massive win for the Blaugrana.

The 18-year-old assisted Lionel Messi with a wonderful flick in the 85th minute, helping Barcelona cement a win against the Andalusian outfit, who they face next as well, as they eye a Copa del Rey comeback.

As both sets of players showed respect to each other after the game concluded, Moriba bowed down to Koeman in a lovely show of respect, clearly thanking the Dutchman for his introduction at senior level.

Pictures from La Liga.

Moriba and Koeman then embraced, this was a beautiful moment and it’s nice to see a humble youngster showing respect to a manager that’s brought him into the first-team fold.

The central midfielder has made three first-team appearances for Barcelona, registering two assists, the Spain youth international is clearly full of potential and quality, his days with the B team may well be over.

