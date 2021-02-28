Bruno Fernandes’ body language after Manchester United drew 0-0 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tells you all you need to know about the midfielder’s mentality.

Fernandes was unable to make the difference for Man United on an afternoon where clear cut opportunities were scarce. There’s no denying how brilliant he’s been for the Red Devils this campaign, but his influence has decreased considerably in the big games.

There was no change this afternoon, with Bruno’s threat being completely nullified by the Chelsea midfield pairing of N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, and when the full-time whistle blew on the contest, he’s frustrations were clear for all to see.

Bruno Fernandes looks frustrated after the goalless draw at Stamford Bridge pic.twitter.com/2fvMnSD9wG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2021

Fernandes clearly cares a lot about winning. He wears his heart on his sleeve, and Man United fans adore it. You do have to wonder, though, just how long he will tolerate playing for a team who is not at the required level to challenge for the biggest honours on offer.