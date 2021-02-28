Menu

Video: Chelsea escape penalty after VAR checks for Callum Hudson-Odoi handball against Manchester United

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

In the 14th minute of today’s marquee Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester United sparked controversy as VAR was drafted in to review a possible handball incident.

Edouard Mendy parried away a powerful long-distance free-kick from Marcus Rashford, baring a striking resemblance to the one he blasted against them in the cup a couple of years ago, the ball flew loose.

The ball bounced as Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Greenwood contested the ball, it appeared to touch the tip of the Chelsea star’s hand before it bundled onto the United wonderkid’s arm.

Play continued as normal until the ball went out of play, then referee Stuart Attwell used the pitch-side VAR monitor to review the decision, with it ultimately ruled as something that didn’t warrant a penalty.

Chelsea almost shot themselves in the foot, the Blues’ stars were appealing for a penalty of their own on Greenwood in the incident, with that fuss actually drawing attention to Hudson-Odoi’s potential error.

See More: Neville fires warning to Tuchel after witnessing disgraceful behaviour from Chelsea players in the past

Pictures from Sky Sports and K+PM.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba shows respect by bowing to Ronald Koeman after impactful role against Sevilla in La Liga win
Harry Kane makes decision on his Tottenham future amid interest from Man United and Man City with £100M+ asking price set
Huge blow for Leicester City star and England international as knee injury looks likely to require surgery

This moment will surely become a major talking point for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United and their fans depending on the final result today.

More Stories Callum Hudson-Odoi Edouard Mendy Marcus Rashford Mason Greenwood Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Stuart Attwell Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.