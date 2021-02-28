Video: Chelsea escape penalty after VAR checks for Callum Hudson-Odoi handball against Manchester United

In the 14th minute of today’s marquee Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester United sparked controversy as VAR was drafted in to review a possible handball incident.

Edouard Mendy parried away a powerful long-distance free-kick from Marcus Rashford, baring a striking resemblance to the one he blasted against them in the cup a couple of years ago, the ball flew loose.

The ball bounced as Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Greenwood contested the ball, it appeared to touch the tip of the Chelsea star’s hand before it bundled onto the United wonderkid’s arm.

Play continued as normal until the ball went out of play, then referee Stuart Attwell used the pitch-side VAR monitor to review the decision, with it ultimately ruled as something that didn’t warrant a penalty.

Chelsea almost shot themselves in the foot, the Blues’ stars were appealing for a penalty of their own on Greenwood in the incident, with that fuss actually drawing attention to Hudson-Odoi’s potential error.

Pictures from Sky Sports and K+PM.

This moment will surely become a major talking point for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United and their fans depending on the final result today.