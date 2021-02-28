Video: Chelsea star Conor Gallagher knocks over referee Lee Mason for loan club West Brom in drama-filled win against Brighton

With just two minutes on the clock during West Bromwich Albion’s Premier League encounter against Brighton on Saturday afternoon, Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher played a part in a hilarious moment.

The central midfielder was chasing down Pascal Gross and Yves Bissouma, referee Lee Mason stood in the way of the pair, the pressing Gallagher couldn’t put the brakes on and flatted the official to the floor.

Mason got back to his feet quite quickly, there was no malicious intent in the incident and the pair joked as soon as the ball next went out of play.

In a bizarre sign of foreshadowing, this moment now provides Brighton with some entertainment of their own, as Mason made a game-defining decision after Lewis Dunk scored a quick free-kick.

According to the Athletic, Mason has been stood down for his duties for Liverpool against Sheffield United this evening, with a ‘muscle injury’ cited as the reason and not yesterday’s furore.

Gallagher has enjoyed a solid debut season in the Premier League with West Brom, making 20 appearances and contributing two goals and two assists (yesterday’s corner was the game-winner).

Chelsea will be absolutely delighted with the 21-year-old’s progress, he’s not so much just a future star anymore, Gallagher is proving that he boasts top-flight quality already.