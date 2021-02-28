When Callum Hudson-Odoi was subbed by Thomas Tuchel after coming on as a sub himself, it was clear just how unhappy the player was with the decision.

His manager fronted up to the cameras after the game and made it plain that he wasn’t happy with the player’s performance, albeit it would be forgotten once the team went back to training.

Whether Hudson-Odoi agreed with the decision or not, it could prove to be a motivating factor.

Anton Ferdinand, speaking on talkSPORT, suggested he could either sulk or it might well be the making of him.