Video: Curtis Jones scores with lovely composed finish for Liverpool after dangerous Alexander-Arnold cross against Sheffield United

In the 47th minute of this evening’s Premier League tie between Liverpool and Sheffield United, Trent Alexander-Arnold battled to create a chance for the Reds.

After seeing a long-range strike blocked, the right-back pounced on a loose ball and charged down to the byline under pressure from Enda Stevens.

Alexander-Arnold managed to fire a cross into the box, which was cleared, but spilled into the path of Curtis Jones, the midfield composed himself before tucking the ball into the bottom corner.

A VAR check followed to deem whether the entire ball was out of play when the cross was produced, but it was a nice surprise to see a quick investigation for once and the goal stood.

Jones is becoming a more and more important player for the Reds, he’s one of few players that have really upped their game this season.

