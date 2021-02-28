Menu

Video: David de Gea denies goal for Chelsea star Ziyech with wonderful save for Man United called ‘last-ditch’ by Gary Neville

In the 47th minute of today’s mammoth Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester United, Mason Mount played the marauding Ben Chilwell through with a lovely pass down the left-wing.

Chilwell galloped into the box before drilling a low cross into the area, Oliver Giroud’s dummy/miss left Hakim Ziyech in plenty of space, the fellow summer recruit fired a powerful first-time shot towards goal.

De Gea sprang into action to bat the ball away with his right hand, showcasing some brilliant reactions from the Spaniard to a shot that wasn’t expected.

Red Devils legend and Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville could be heard describing the stop as ‘last-ditch’. De Gea certainly kept his side in the tie with these acrobatics.

The game has opened up quite a bit in the second-half, both sides are starting to show much more attacking intent whilst in possession.

