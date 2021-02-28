Menu

Video: Harry Kane doubles Tottenham lead with thumping finish after gorgeous ball from Gareth Bale

Tottenham are two goals to the good against Burnley this afternoon, with Harry Kane netting their second goal of the game.

Gareth Bale headed into this game in his best run of form since returning to Spurs. Having scored just over a minute into the game, the Welshman was clearly intent on kicking on this afternoon.

Much to the delight of Jose Mourinho, no doubt, Bale was not done there, either. The winger, on loan from Real Madrid, provided the assist for Tottenham’s second of the game, with Harry Kane providing the finish.

Bale played a superbly weighted ball from deep in the Tottenham midfield into the path of Kane, who was countering alongside Heung-min Son.

Kane, catching Nick Pope off guard, fired it towards the near post of his England international teammate, who could do nothing to prevent the ball flying into the back of the net.

Brilliant from Bale, brilliant from Kane – Spurs are on fire today!

