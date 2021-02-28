Video: Unconvincing Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak saved by offside flag after beating Adrian with shambolic own goal

Liverpool January signing Ozan Kabak hasn’t exactly inspired confidence in his Reds career to date – and he almost had another moment to forget against Sheffield United this evening.

Kabak was drafted in during the winter transfer window with Liverpool hoping that he can ease their defensive crisis. However, if his performance in the defeat to Leicester City was anything to go by, he’s merely become another contributor to the problem.

The Turk, starting alongside Nat Phillips against Sheffield United this evening, almost added an own-goal to his already existing woes. Having diverted the ball into the back of Adrian’s net, he will have been breathing an almighty sigh of relief after seeing the linesman raise his flag.

Kabak completely lost the flight of the ball, and before he knew it, it was rebounding off of his shin and heading goal bound. Yes, it was marginally offside, but his actions were pretty inexplicable. He’s going to cost Liverpool again if he’s not careful…

Kabak OWN GOAL vs Sheffield United ?? pic.twitter.com/tcIY1Mjfc9 — TuchelSZN (@LampsWe) February 28, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports