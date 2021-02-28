Menu

Video: Richard Keys blasts “cheating” Man United and dishonest Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for costing themselves a penalty vs Chelsea

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Richard Keys has not held back in his assessment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or this Manchester United side while covering the game on beIN Sports.

Keys was sent packing by the English football world but has found refuge in the far east, where he hosts beIN Sports’ live football alongside co-host Andy Gray.

MORE: Video: Chelsea escape penalty after VAR checks for Callum Hudson-Odoi handball against Manchester United

While Gray was not present in the studio this afternoon to cover Chelsea’s draw with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, Keys was still in full flow while providing punditry.

First of all, Keys attempted to claim credit for highlighting that Man United have been awarded a disproportionate amounts of penalties in comparison to their counterparts.

Good work, Columbo.

More Stories / Latest News
Roy Keane launches furious ‘retire’ rant on Liverpool defenders Kabak and Phillips before Sheffield tie
Video: Roberto Firmino shows lovely dribbling and silky link-up play to extend Liverpool lead against Sheffield United
Chelsea Twitter account takes sly dig at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Harry Maguire comments – these Blues fans absolutely love it

Keys went on to accuse Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of being dishonest and his Man United players of “cheating” to win penalties, which led to them having one taken off them in West London this afternoon.

There’s not a great deal of base to his claims, but Keys says them with his chest, at least…

More Stories Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Richard Keys

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.