Richard Keys has not held back in his assessment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or this Manchester United side while covering the game on beIN Sports.

Keys was sent packing by the English football world but has found refuge in the far east, where he hosts beIN Sports’ live football alongside co-host Andy Gray.

While Gray was not present in the studio this afternoon to cover Chelsea’s draw with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, Keys was still in full flow while providing punditry.

First of all, Keys attempted to claim credit for highlighting that Man United have been awarded a disproportionate amounts of penalties in comparison to their counterparts.

Good work, Columbo.

Keys went on to accuse Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of being dishonest and his Man United players of “cheating” to win penalties, which led to them having one taken off them in West London this afternoon.

There’s not a great deal of base to his claims, but Keys says them with his chest, at least…