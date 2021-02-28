Menu

Video: Lucas Moura hammers home third Tottenham goal against Burnley as Mourinho’s men run riot

Tottenham are running riot against Burnley this afternoon. Lucas Moura has added a third for the home side, and there’s only 30 minutes on the clock.

Spurs needed a win today if they wanted to have any chance of keeping their European aspirations alive, with Arsenal’s victory over Leicester City in the early kick-off giving them added motivation, if they needed any.

MORE: Video: Harry Kane doubles Tottenham lead with thumping finish after gorgeous ball from Gareth Bale

Jose Mourinho’s men wasted no time asserting their dominance in the contest, with goals from Gareth Bale and Harry Kane putting them two goals to the good with a quarter of an hour played.

After a 15 minute drought of goals, Moura has added a third for the home side to essentially end any hope of a Burnley revival.

The Brazilian controlled the ball superbly inside the Burnley 18-yard-box before slamming home into the back of Nick Pope’s net, leaving the England skipper with no chance.

Spurs will be heading into half-time with a spring in their step…

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

