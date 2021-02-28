Menu

Video: Roberto Firmino shows lovely dribbling and silky link-up play to extend Liverpool lead against Sheffield United

Sheffield United FC
Posted by

In the 63rd minute of tonight’s Premier League encounter against Sheffield United, Liverpool extended their lead thanks to some inspired work by Roberto Firmino.

Thiago Alcantara carried the ball forward before poking it into Roberto Firmino, with the Reds’ centre-forward positioned on the right-wing.

Firmino showed some lovely close quarters ball control and produced a tidy body feint to escape pressure from two Sheffield United players, before slotting the ball to Curtis Jones.

Firmino darted forward, leaving Jones to return the ball and make the move a one-two, the striker then evaded some more pressure with another exchange of passes, this time with Sadio Mane.

Firmino collected the ball on the crowded edge of the area, the Brazilian showed trademark ‘Samba’ flair to jink into the box before firing a shot at goal.

The strike was deflected into the back of the net, leaving Aaron Ramsdale hopeless, it was later ruled as an own-goal on Kean Bryan.

See More: Video: Curtis Jones scores with lovely composed finish for Liverpool after dangerous Alexander-Arnold cross against Sheffield United

Pictures from Sky Sports and Canal+ Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea Twitter account takes sly dig at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Harry Maguire comments – these Blues fans absolutely love it
Video: Curtis Jones scores with lovely composed finish for Liverpool after dangerous Alexander-Arnold cross against Sheffield United
Video: Unconvincing Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak saved by offside flag after beating Adrian with shambolic own goal

Jurgen Klopp’s men have not been perfect tonight, but they’ve shown much more intent and creativity in the final third to put the sword to the relegation-bound Blades.

More Stories Curtis Jones Kean Bryan Roberto Firmino Sadio Mane Thiago Alcantara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.