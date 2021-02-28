Menu

Video: Solskjaer gets physical with official in mimicking Hudson-Odoi Manchester United penalty appeal

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Should Manchester United have been awarded a penalty in the first-half of their clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to think so.

With the stakes so high in a game like this, with Man United and Chelsea both chasing Champions League qualification, the last thing that either side would want is to drop points as a result of an officiating error.

MORE: 14-year-old Man United talent Finley McAllister makes Under-18s history after also being a record-setter for club’s U16s

However, Man United had a pretty good case for a penalty to be awarded in their favour in the first-half of the contest after the ball made contact with Callum Hudson-Odoi’s hand in an unnatural position inside the penalty area.

VAR recommended that the referee head to the monitor, which he did, before deciding that his initial decision not to award a penalty was the correct one. Solskjaer, who will have seen the incident back in the dressing room at half-time, appears to disagree.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: David de Gea denies goal for Chelsea star Ziyech with wonderful save for Man United called ‘last-ditch’ by Gary Neville
Tottenham star reacts on Twitter after Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp clash in heated televised row
14-year-old Man United talent Finley McAllister makes Under-18s history after also being a record-setter for club’s U16s

While walking out for the start of the second-half, Solskjaer was in conversation with one of the assistant referees about the penalty incident, during which he appeared to mimic Hudson-Odoi’s hand position when he hit the ball.

Right or wrong, the decision’s been made now, Ole…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports via Football Daily

More Stories Callum Hudson-Odoi Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.