Video: Solskjaer gets physical with official in mimicking Hudson-Odoi Manchester United penalty appeal

Should Manchester United have been awarded a penalty in the first-half of their clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to think so.

With the stakes so high in a game like this, with Man United and Chelsea both chasing Champions League qualification, the last thing that either side would want is to drop points as a result of an officiating error.

However, Man United had a pretty good case for a penalty to be awarded in their favour in the first-half of the contest after the ball made contact with Callum Hudson-Odoi’s hand in an unnatural position inside the penalty area.

VAR recommended that the referee head to the monitor, which he did, before deciding that his initial decision not to award a penalty was the correct one. Solskjaer, who will have seen the incident back in the dressing room at half-time, appears to disagree.

While walking out for the start of the second-half, Solskjaer was in conversation with one of the assistant referees about the penalty incident, during which he appeared to mimic Hudson-Odoi’s hand position when he hit the ball.

Right or wrong, the decision’s been made now, Ole…

Ole demonstrating to the official Hudson-Odoi's handball

