Menu

Video: Thomas Tuchel absolutely rages at unbothered Solskjaer after Man United had penalty checked against Chelsea

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel really went at his Manchester United counterpart, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, just moments after a penalty against Callum Hudson-Odoi was waved off by referee Stuart Attwell.

The pitch-side VAR monitor was used by Attwell to review an incident of potential handball after a duel between Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Greenwood in the 14th minute of the encounter.

Once it was deemed that this didn’t warrant a game-defining penalty, the Sky Sports cameras switched to Chelsea’s new manager absolutely raging at Solskjaer.

Tuchel screamed and pointed at the United boss, whilst full of absolute fury, but Solskjaer proved his ‘baby-faced assassin nickname’ as he kept his cool and really paid little attention to the German.

See More: Video: Solskjaer gets physical with official in mimicking Hudson-Odoi Manchester United penalty appeal

Solskjaer asking Tuchel to pipe down during the penalty check from r/reddevils

Pictures from Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Bruno Fernandes’ frustration evident in body language after Man United’s draw with Chelsea
Image: The “cheeky” Harry Maguire Chelsea website post Ole Gunnar Solskjaer referenced in Sky Sports interview
Stats prove that Bruno Fernandes has been missing for Man United against ‘Big Six’ after goalless draw against Chelsea

Two worrying trends continued in the Premier League tonight, it was another ‘Big Six’ clash that ended in a goalless draw and a trademark top-flight tie marred by a a controversial decision.

More Stories Callum Hudson-Odoi Mason Greenwood Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Stuart Attwell Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.