Video: Thomas Tuchel absolutely rages at unbothered Solskjaer after Man United had penalty checked against Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel really went at his Manchester United counterpart, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, just moments after a penalty against Callum Hudson-Odoi was waved off by referee Stuart Attwell.

The pitch-side VAR monitor was used by Attwell to review an incident of potential handball after a duel between Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Greenwood in the 14th minute of the encounter.

Once it was deemed that this didn’t warrant a game-defining penalty, the Sky Sports cameras switched to Chelsea’s new manager absolutely raging at Solskjaer.

Tuchel screamed and pointed at the United boss, whilst full of absolute fury, but Solskjaer proved his ‘baby-faced assassin nickname’ as he kept his cool and really paid little attention to the German.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

Two worrying trends continued in the Premier League tonight, it was another ‘Big Six’ clash that ended in a goalless draw and a trademark top-flight tie marred by a a controversial decision.