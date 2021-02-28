‘We might be able to score against a big club’ – These Man United fans react to lineup against Chelsea as Solskjaer ‘stubbornness’ is noted

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made two changes to the Manchester United side that beat Newcastle in the Premier League last weekend ahead of today’s marquee top-flight clash against rivals Chelsea.

Scott McTominay replaces Nemanja Matic as the partner for Fred in central midfield, whilst starlet Mason Greenwood will lead the line as Anthony Martial is benched and Edinson Cavani remains sidelined.

Superstar Paul Pogba also remains unavailable for the Manchester outfit.

The Premier League powerhouses played out an uneventful 0-0 draw at the start of the season, Chelsea are the side that have changed more since, as Tuchel has brought some out-of-favour stars back in.

Take a look at the Red Devils’ lineup below:

Here’s how some of the United faithful have reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

Martial is dropped we might be able to score against a big club — JamesHardenStan ? (@MufcHarden) February 28, 2021

Good to know that it doesn’t matter how many mistakes De Gea makes, Ole will still start him over Henderson who’s miles better. — Oscar. (@FutboIOscar) February 28, 2021

Don’t think there is any motivation for the players today. Win won’t challenge for title and draw and lose will still put them 2nd. Def. not winning — Skol -utd – #depression szn (@Flashstormer) February 28, 2021

Ole’s stubbornness around maguire and lindelof will be what gets him sacked eventually — Bradley Day (@bradday14) February 28, 2021

Why you no start Bailly ? — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) February 28, 2021

Let’s go. Lindelof and De Gea better not cost the team again — Jeff McClure (@Jedro8) February 28, 2021

We usually play well when the majority of our fam base hate the lineup ? — KB_MUFC (@kabtastick) February 28, 2021

There’s another aspect of the lineup that has infuriated United fans, the fact the club list the starting eleven in numerical order:

Stop. Putting. These. In. Numerical. Order. Cheers. — bruno NOT fernandes (@whel_oooo) February 28, 2021

WHY IS THIS TEAM STILL LISTED IN NUMBER ORDER?! — Jack (@UnitedHeaven_) February 28, 2021

United sit six points ahead of Chelsea heading into the encounter, with this a massive match that carries top four implications – it offers the Blues the chance to break back in and completed a turnaround.

This will be the third time that Tuchel and Solskjaer have faced off this season, with two encounters in the Champions League Group Stages whilst the German was PSG boss, the managers hold a win each.

Fans will be hoping that today’s clash at Stamford Bridge is much more eventful, but that may be unrealistic considering the increasing amount of goalless draw between top sides in the last two years.