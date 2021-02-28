Menu

‘We might be able to score against a big club’ – These Man United fans react to lineup against Chelsea as Solskjaer ‘stubbornness’ is noted

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made two changes to the Manchester United side that beat Newcastle in the Premier League last weekend ahead of today’s marquee top-flight clash against rivals Chelsea.

Scott McTominay replaces Nemanja Matic as the partner for Fred in central midfield, whilst starlet Mason Greenwood will lead the line as Anthony Martial is benched and Edinson Cavani remains sidelined.

Superstar Paul Pogba also remains unavailable for the Manchester outfit.

The Premier League powerhouses played out an uneventful 0-0 draw at the start of the season, Chelsea are the side that have changed more since, as Tuchel has brought some out-of-favour stars back in.

Take a look at the Red Devils’ lineup below:

Here’s how some of the United faithful have reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

There’s another aspect of the lineup that has infuriated United fans, the fact the club list the starting eleven in numerical order:

United sit six points ahead of Chelsea heading into the encounter, with this a massive match that carries top four implications – it offers the Blues the chance to break back in and completed a turnaround.

This will be the third time that Tuchel and Solskjaer have faced off this season, with two encounters in the Champions League Group Stages whilst the German was PSG boss, the managers hold a win each.

Fans will be hoping that today’s clash at Stamford Bridge is much more eventful, but that may be unrealistic considering the increasing amount of goalless draw between top sides in the last two years.

