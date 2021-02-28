The need for a striker to complement Michail Antonio is an obvious one for West Ham manager, David Moyes.
The Scot took the calculated gamble in January that he wouldn’t buy anyone for the sake of it, even though it’s left him light up front.
Giving their striking issues, not only of late, but for the past 12-18 months, it’s imperative that Moyes brings the right players in, and works well in the upcoming summer transfer window.
Whilst not quite desperate, there’s tacit acknowledgment of where the club need to strengthen and other clubs know it.
It’s perhaps with that in mind that Blackburn have slapped an extortionate £25m price tag on the hit-man, Adam Armstrong, according to The Sun.
Under normal circumstances, that still may be considered a bargain, but Armstrong’s contract ends in 2022.
The Sun note that Newcastle will reap the benefits of any deal, being entitled to 40 percent of the sell-on fee, which probably better explains Blackburn’s own desperation to sell to the highest bidder.