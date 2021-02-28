Menu

Image: The “cheeky” Harry Maguire Chelsea website post Ole Gunnar Solskjaer referenced in Sky Sports interview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eluded to something that was posted on Chelsea’s website pre-match during his interview with Sky Sports. If you’re not up to speed, here’s what he’s talking about.

Solskjaer, speaking to Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves after the full-time whistle, suggested that Chelsea had been “cheeky” in attempting to influence today’s match officials with something they had written pre-match about Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

While it was not clear exactly what he was referring to for those who hadn’t been scrolling through Chelsea’s pre-match briefing on the club’s official website, Solskjaer appears to be talking about this paragraph below, where the Blues refer to two cases of Maguire foul play which had gone unpunished during game’s against them.

Whether it was an attempt from Chelsea to directly influence the match officials for today’s game is unclear, but Maguire ensured there were no contentious moments which he could have been punished for.

There’s no doubt, though, that as Solskjaer says, it’s “cheeky” from the Blues…

  1. Stephen John Kershaw says:
    February 28, 2021 at 7:41 pm

    I dont think Chelski did anything wrong here,the home team does a bit of moaning on their site but thats par for the course sometimes, if 20 times UTD would have won the game,it wouldnt even be a talking point .

