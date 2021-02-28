Arsenal’s lunchtime kick-off at the King Power Stadium sees them looking to topple Leicester and give their own Europa League hopes a boost in the process.
With games still coming thick and fast both domestically and in Europe, manager, Mikel Arteta, has to shuffle his pack, but that hasn’t curried favour with the Gunners faithful.
Against the likes of their bogeyman, Jamie Vardy, and a Foxes side who proudly sit third in the Premier League table, it appears that consistency of selection is on the mind of most Arsenal fans.
Therefore, the Spaniard’s six changes haven’t been received at all well on social media.
Out go Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard among others, with Cedric and Pablo Mari two of those to come into the starting XI.
Though the Gunners should still have enough about them, there’s an awful lot of exciting attacking talent left on the bench.
No wonder there’s been a backlash.
What the hell is this ?
— Jimmy Chilides (@jimmy_chilides) February 28, 2021
Wasting Martinelli’s development for Willian who’s no better nice
— OnlyPain (@afcKZ_) February 28, 2021
Mate I’m seriously getting the hump that we aren’t seeing martinelli literally at all. He’s played about 60 minutes in about 10 games and our only player to be subbed at half time
— charlie (@Charlie1peters) February 28, 2021
An Emery team selection
— Paul Noonan (@noonchild11) February 28, 2021
Worst arsenal premier league starting team in history?
— louiie.178 (@l_mac_official) February 28, 2021
Oh dear god. We’ll be lucky to keep it below 3 ????
— Gary Hunt (@Molecheese) February 28, 2021
Why on Earth could Arteta believe that playing Elneny,Xhaka,Mari and Luiz through Arsenal’s spine aided and abetted by Pepe and Willian playing on the flanks would allow Arsenal to move the ball forward in an attacking sense.
I’m prepared to watch Arsenal really struggle to break out of defence at all…unless the two full backs manage to break forward.Even when they do I feel sure that the ball will then work its way back to Arteta’s trusted four who will pass the ball sideways and backwards for all they are worth…Whilst Gabriel has been a little flighty since his return from Covid he does at least have pace and given this CB partnership Vardy will be lacking his lips in anticipation.
Arsenal’s aspiration for the League are little more than try and finish in or around Europe places.This team seems destined to continue in the trend of underachievement and losing more games than you win.
Granted Saka needs resting…but Martinelli needs playing time.Having convinced himself ( and nobody else) that Willian was a gamechanger against Benfica..Willian walks back into the side.Pepe has been very “in and out” and largely invisible against any sides currently in the top half of the League..and he’s also back in.Aubamayang clearly needs games if he is to produce more consistent form…yet he’s rested…Partey also needs to redevelop match fitness and he starts on the bench.This should have been a match to start him…give him an hour and then take him off later in the game.
The more I see of Arteta the less I believe that he’s the man for the job…In fact I’m fairly sure that he isn’t!!
This squad although not perfect is certainly “capable” and is not performing as the sum of its parts…Principally because the man who picks it and tells them how to play doesn’t kniw how to take them to the next level…or at least the level at which they are capable of playing.