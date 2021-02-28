Arsenal’s lunchtime kick-off at the King Power Stadium sees them looking to topple Leicester and give their own Europa League hopes a boost in the process.

With games still coming thick and fast both domestically and in Europe, manager, Mikel Arteta, has to shuffle his pack, but that hasn’t curried favour with the Gunners faithful.

Against the likes of their bogeyman, Jamie Vardy, and a Foxes side who proudly sit third in the Premier League table, it appears that consistency of selection is on the mind of most Arsenal fans.

Therefore, the Spaniard’s six changes haven’t been received at all well on social media.

Out go Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard among others, with Cedric and Pablo Mari two of those to come into the starting XI.

Though the Gunners should still have enough about them, there’s an awful lot of exciting attacking talent left on the bench.

No wonder there’s been a backlash.

What the hell is this ? — Jimmy Chilides (@jimmy_chilides) February 28, 2021

Wasting Martinelli’s development for Willian who’s no better nice — OnlyPain (@afcKZ_) February 28, 2021

Mate I’m seriously getting the hump that we aren’t seeing martinelli literally at all. He’s played about 60 minutes in about 10 games and our only player to be subbed at half time — charlie (@Charlie1peters) February 28, 2021

An Emery team selection — Paul Noonan (@noonchild11) February 28, 2021

Worst arsenal premier league starting team in history? — louiie.178 (@l_mac_official) February 28, 2021