PSG chief targeting surprise transfer swoop for Liverpool star

Liverpool FC
Paris Saint-Germain chief Leonardo is reportedly targeting free agents ahead of the summer, including Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Ligue 1 giants are known for splashing the cash on some big names, but it seems they’re perhaps ready to try a more cautious approach this summer as all clubs are affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wijnaldum is nearing the end of his Liverpool contract and could be a fine signing on a free, with PSG now eyeing him as among a number of their targets, according to ESPN.

The Netherlands international has been a star performer at Anfield and it would be interesting to see what he could do alongside the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes.

Gini Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum is reportedly attracting interest from PSG

The report also lists the likes of Memphis Depay and David Alaba as players on PSG’s radar as they also near the ends of their contracts.

Alaba, however, seems most likely to be heading to Real Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano on Benchwarmers, despite Liverpool and Chelsea also being in contact with the Bayern Munich defender.

