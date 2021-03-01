Talks held: Arsenal ready to pay €15m to complete forward transfer

Arsenal have reportedly been in contact with Slavia Prague about a potential transfer deal for highly-rated young forward Abdallah Sima.

The 19-year-old has been in superb form this season and it seems he’s now attracting strong interest from Arsenal.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Gunners have been in some contact over Sima, and would be ready to pay around €15million to get the signing done.

Arsenal have been short of quality up front this season after a dip in form from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and others haven’t really stepped up enough in terms of goal contributions.

Mikel Arteta would do well to address this ahead of next season if he wants to improve on this difficult campaign at the Emirates Stadium.

Sima looks like a player with a big future who could also make an impact straight away in Arteta’s XI.

If Arsenal can get the Senegalese teenager for such a low fee it could end up proving a superb piece of business in the long term.