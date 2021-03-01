Arsenal face battle to sign Real Madrid loanee as Champions League ambition could see him unite with international teammate

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Arsenal loanee Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid in the summer, according to a report published by Don Balon.

Odegaard is yet to have any great impact since signing for Arsenal in January, but it’s still very much early days. If he can rediscover the form he showed during his time at Real Sociedad last campaign, you imagine that the Gunners will be keen to sign him on a permanent basis.

However, if Don Balon are to be believed, they could face competition from Borussia Dortmund, who house Odegaard’s international teammate Erling Haaland. Their report claims that Odegaard wants to be playing Champions League football, which leaves a move to Arsenal looking unlikely.

Odegaard has only been at the Emirates for a month, so it’s too early to definitively say where he will be playing his football come the start of next season. You do have to imagine, though, that Arsenal won’t be the only side showing interest when the summer transfer window rolls around.