Arsenal set €35m asking price for high earner, with transfer suitors expected

Arsenal have reportedly set an asking price of around €35million for the potential transfer of Alexandre Lacazette this summer.

The Frenchman is a high earner in Mikel Arteta’s squad and it seems his sale is seen as a key part of the club’s ability to rebuild ahead of next season, according to Todo Fichajes.

Arsenal could do well to let Lacazette go after another slightly underwhelming season in front of goal, and Todo Fichajes claim Monaco are among his suitors, with other offers also likely to come in.

Some Arsenal fans might be disappointed to see Lacazette leave, but it also likely depends on how they manage to replace him.

The Gunners could do with more spark in attack, which has been a clear area of weakness this term as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Eddie Nketiah, Nicolas Pepe and others haven’t really lived up to expectations.

Lacazette looked a much more prolific scorer at former club Lyon but hasn’t found his shooting boots in his time in north London.

€35m would be a pretty decent amount for the player, but it remains to be seen if clubs will be willing to pay that much for him.

