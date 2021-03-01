Tony Adams warns Arsenal about becoming a “feeder club”, names the star player who could seek a transfer

Arsenal legend Tony Adams has warned that his old club could lose stars like Bukayo Saka.

The former Gunners captain is concerned about the north London giants becoming something of a ‘feeder club’ for bigger sides in Europe.

This seems to be linked to Arsenal currently having the likes of Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid, with the best teams perhaps not tending to make signings like that as often.

While these short-term deals could benefit Arsenal while the players are at the Emirates Stadium, it doesn’t necessarily put them in a strong position to sign them permanently.

If they perform well they could either move back to their parent clubs after impressing them, or simply command higher fees in the transfer market that might be unaffordable to Arsenal.

Adams also warned about Saka in particular as a player who could leave after impressing in Mikel Arteta’s side.

“The Premier League is a bit special in respect of Odegaard has come in to this league and some people respond to it and can do it, and some people can’t,” Adams told Stadium Astro.

“So if you get them in on loan and say, ‘Let’s have a little look whether he can do it or not, can he play in this league or not’, and I think the jury’s still out.

“I honestly think he’s a super player, don’t get me wrong, very talented, but is the Premier League for him? Not too sure about that. And it’s going to have to take some time to have a look at that.

“What I don’t like is that it’s like being a feeder club. If we’re not careful, before you know it Saka is going to be moving on.”