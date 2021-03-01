Barcelona end interest in former La Masia winger, Man City and Inter Milan stars considered as alternatives

Barcelona are set to end their interest in underperforming La Masia academy graduate Adama Traore, according to Don Balon.

Adama was one of the Premier League’s most exciting players in the second half of last season, with the Spaniard seemingly refining his end product and becoming a hugely effective player as a result.

However, in 25 Premier League appearances this campaign, Adama is yet to provide a single assist or score a single goal. As a result, as per Don Balon, Ronald Koeman has brought Barcelona’s pursuit of their former winger to an end.

The report claims that the club will instead focus on alternative options to strengthen in attack, players which will likely be shortlisted at current but will not become concrete transfer targets until a new president is elected.

Don Balon mentions both Manchester City wide-man Riyad Mahrez and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez have emerged as potential targets for Barcelona. It remains to be seen if either of them are realistically attainable.