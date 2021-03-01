Menu

No talks held: Barcelona not talking to Arsenal influential figure about leaving the Gunners, for now

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Football London have moved to deny suggestions that Barcelona are considering appointing Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as Ronald Koeman’s replacement.

As mentioned in the report, there were claims in the Spanish press which suggested that Arteta had emerged as an option for Barca as they seek a long-term successor for Ronald Koeman, who has fallen short of expectations this campaign.

MORE: Arsenal face battle to sign Real Madrid loanee as Champions League ambition could see him unite with international teammate

Arteta has hardly set the world alight since taking the Arsenal job. He’s arguably done better than Unai Emery, but the Gunners are no closer to securing Champions League football. It would be rather bizarre if a club of Barcelona’s stature came knocking on his door.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United legend urges former club to recruit in striking department, with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane name-dropped
A legendary meme, 80s pop and a stolen joke – Why this Southampton starlet is “never gonna’ give up”
Under-fire official pulls out of another Premier League fixture as ex-ref says he “lost focus” during free-kick calamity

According to Football London, they haven’t, at least not yet. They claim that there has been no contact between Arteta and Barcelona, with there being no imminent threat of Arsenal having their manager poached. That is, in terms of the stability the club desire, good news for Arsenal.

More Stories Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.