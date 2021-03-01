No talks held: Barcelona not talking to Arsenal influential figure about leaving the Gunners, for now

Football London have moved to deny suggestions that Barcelona are considering appointing Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as Ronald Koeman’s replacement.

As mentioned in the report, there were claims in the Spanish press which suggested that Arteta had emerged as an option for Barca as they seek a long-term successor for Ronald Koeman, who has fallen short of expectations this campaign.

Arteta has hardly set the world alight since taking the Arsenal job. He’s arguably done better than Unai Emery, but the Gunners are no closer to securing Champions League football. It would be rather bizarre if a club of Barcelona’s stature came knocking on his door.

According to Football London, they haven’t, at least not yet. They claim that there has been no contact between Arteta and Barcelona, with there being no imminent threat of Arsenal having their manager poached. That is, in terms of the stability the club desire, good news for Arsenal.