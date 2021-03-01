Offer prepared: Man United pursuing potential €60million transfer

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to try sealing a €60million transfer deal for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni.

The 21-year-old centre-back looks a fine young talent who could be a useful signing for Man Utd, who have issues at the back.

Todo Fichajes claim the Red Devils are now making Bastoni one of their top targets for the summer, and United fans will hope they can get this signing done.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof remain unconvincing as a partnership, and Bastoni could be the kind of upgrade they need in that department after another disappointing season.

Despite some good moments, it doesn’t look like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are going to be serious title contenders, and it seems clear further strengthening will be needed to improve their fortunes next season.

MUFC have been linked with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, but the Daily Mail claim he looks too expensive, so Bastoni may well be a more affordable alternative.

Todo Fichajes suggest United have a potential €60m deal in the works for the Italy international.