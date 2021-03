Bayer Leverkusen’s Timothy Fosu-Mensah suffers heartbreaking setback following nasty injury

Bayer Leverkusen defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has been ruled out of action for ‘months’ after tearing his cruciate ligament in his knee.

Fosu-Mensah, 23, only joined Bayer Leverkusen earlier this year after opting to depart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils.

After being at United for seven years (2014-2021), Fosu-Mensah made the decision to sound out first-team football.

Just 30 appearances for United’s senior first-team meant the Dutch defender’s development was being hampered.

In a desperate attempt to inject some much-needed life into his stagnating career, Fosu-Mensah agreed to join Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth just £1.53m.

However, after suffering a devastating injury, which saw him subbed off after just 44 minutes during his side’s recent 2-1 loss to Freiburg, Bayer Leverkusen has confirmed the extent of the 23-year-old’s injury.

Confirming the news on their official social media, Bayer Leverkusen has said their new Dutch defender is likely to miss the ‘coming months’ after tearing his anterior right cruciate ligament.

Die nächste Verletztenmeldung… ??@TFosuMensah hat sich gestern einen Riss des vorderen rechten Kreuzbandes zugezogen und steht #Bayer04 in den kommenden Monaten nicht zur Verfügung. ?? Get well soon, Timmy! ? ? #B04SCF | #FosuMensah | #Werkself pic.twitter.com/xXUK42Akyz — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04fussball) March 1, 2021

The timing of Fosu-Mensah’s injury could not have been worse as Bayer Leverkusen enter a crucial period which could see them miss out on European qualification.