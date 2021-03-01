Boost for Man United as FA rule Solskjaer and Shaw will escape punishment following recent referee comments

Manchester United will be breathing a sigh of relief following the news that neither manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or defender Luke Shaw will face FA disciplinary action, following their recent remarks on referee Stuart Attwell.

Both Solskjaer and Shaw hit sporting headlines following United’s 0-0 draw against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

Despite two of England’s biggest clubs facing off in a tense Premier League encounter, it was to be the post-match interviews that provided the biggest talking points.

During the match, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi appeared to clearly handle the ball inside of his own area. Despite VAR seemingly awarding United with a spot-kick, upon checking with the pitchside monitors, Attwell overturned the decision.

In light of the referee’s decision to block what appeared to be a clear-cut penalty, Solskjaer later suggested that rival managers such as Jurgen Klopp were responsible for the Red Devils missing out on key decisions.

Elsewhere, Shaw, who spoke with reporters directly after the game revealed that he had overheard referee Attwell telling Harry Maguire he couldn’t award the Reds with a penalty as it would be seen to be too controversial.

The pair’s comments prompted senior officials at United to step in and declare that Shaw had misinterpreted what Attwell had said, as per Sky Sports.

However, most worryingly, in light of the recent remarks, the FA launched a probe with a decision on whether the comments went against FA regulations set for later on Monday, as per Daily Mail.

The latest in the ongoing saga proves to be good news though.

According to Sky Sports journalist Bryan Swanson, neither player nor manager will suffer any consequences.