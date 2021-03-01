AC Milan striker Andre Silva has publicly spoken out on the recent transfer speculation linking him with a surprise move to Manchester United.

Silva, 25, is enjoying a hugely impressive patch of form.

After joining Eintracht Frankfurt from AC Milan in 2019, initially on-loan, Silva made his switch permanent the following season.

In what is proving to be one of the best decisions of his career, Silva appears to finally be fulfilling his potential.

19 goals in just 21 league appearances, so far this season, has seen the Portuguese forward spearhead Eintracht Frankfurt’s stunning challenge for Champions League qualification.

The 25-year-old’s prolific form has recently seen him linked with a shock move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils.

Addressing the rumours, Silva, who recently spoke with Portuguese outlet O Jogo (as quoted by Sports Witness) said: “I’ve heard rumours, but that is it.

“Rumours are rumours… At the end of this season, it’s something that gives me more motivation to work, it’s a sign that what I have accomplished has borne fruit and the path has been good”

When pressed for an answer on how much he thinks he’s valued at in football’s current market, Silva jokingly said: “Around 105 million?

“[laughs] I’m kidding. I think I heard 30 and something somewhere… when we sell our merchandise, we always increase the value a little bit [laughs].

“Things are as they are and, whatever happens around us, the most important thing is to look at me and what I can do.”

Despite Silva’s seeming reluctance to add fuel to the fire, United could find themselves in the market for a striker in the coming months.

With still no decision made over whether or not to extend current striker Edinson Cavani’s contract, the Red Devils appear to be pondering the possibility of bringing a new striking addition.