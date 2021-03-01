Menu

Chelsea and Manchester United match record from 100 years ago following PL stalemate

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Chelsea and Manchester United drew 0-0 for the second time this season yesterday, matching an unwanted record from 100 years ago.

The last time the two league meetings between these sides both ended goalless was all the way back in 1921, would you believe?

MORE: Man United player ratings vs Chelsea

It’s a shame we haven’t seen better entertainment when these two teams have played each other this season, with some United-Chelsea clashes down the years proving to be absolute classics.

Not this time, though, with yesterday’s 0-0 at Stamford Bridge not much better than the 0-0 we saw at Old Trafford earlier on in the campaign.

Still, at least this hasn’t happened very often, in fact, it’s only the second time ever, according to Opta…

Let’s hope these players find their shooting boots when they next play each other – perhaps with the aid of new signings up front in the summer?

“The girls in here are crazy man!” Who fancies partying with Erling Haaland? Read more.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United leading transfer chase for Benfica star as Portuguese giants could be under pressure to sell
“We will discuss it” – Club chief sends message to Chelsea over potential transfer
‘Our fans want to see the big stars’ – David Beckham on the possibility of Inter Miami landing Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo in the future

As Fabrizio Romano revealed on Benchwarmers yesterday, both the Blues and the Red Devils are among the many suitors for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland ahead of the summer.

What a difference the prolific young Norwegian could have made in yesterday’s game!

More Stories Frank Lampard Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.