Chelsea and Manchester United match record from 100 years ago following PL stalemate

Chelsea and Manchester United drew 0-0 for the second time this season yesterday, matching an unwanted record from 100 years ago.

The last time the two league meetings between these sides both ended goalless was all the way back in 1921, would you believe?

It’s a shame we haven’t seen better entertainment when these two teams have played each other this season, with some United-Chelsea clashes down the years proving to be absolute classics.

Not this time, though, with yesterday’s 0-0 at Stamford Bridge not much better than the 0-0 we saw at Old Trafford earlier on in the campaign.

Still, at least this hasn’t happened very often, in fact, it’s only the second time ever, according to Opta…

2 – Chelsea and Manchester United have drawn 0-0 in both of their league meetings in a season for just the second time, having last done so back in 1921-22. Tepid. pic.twitter.com/oAcovquVu9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 28, 2021

Let’s hope these players find their shooting boots when they next play each other – perhaps with the aid of new signings up front in the summer?

As Fabrizio Romano revealed on Benchwarmers yesterday, both the Blues and the Red Devils are among the many suitors for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland ahead of the summer.

What a difference the prolific young Norwegian could have made in yesterday’s game!