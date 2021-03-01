“Things are difficult for him” – Tuchel speaks out on Chelsea star who didn’t even make the bench vs Man Utd

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted things are “difficult” for Tammy Abraham at the moment after he was left out of the matchday squad for yesterday’s game against Manchester United.

The Blues drew 0-0 with Man Utd at Stamford Bridge, with big names like Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic all left out of Tuchel’s starting line up against the Red Devils.

Chelsea clearly have plenty of options up front, and Olivier Giroud perhaps deserved his starting place after a stunning goal against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last week.

Still, many Chelsea fans will be disappointed to see Abraham missing out, with the young England international long looking a promising talent.

It seems he’s now fallen way down the pecking order, however, and Tuchel attempted to explain his decision, whilst also sending a supportive message to the player who he admits is struggling right now.

Speaking after the game, as quoted by the Metro, the German tactician said: “We have 21 strong players and only 18 possible in the squad.

“Hard decisions, it’s my job to make hard decisions. This was the decision and Tammy was not with the group.”

He added: “At the moment he is only struggling with my decision. We have a strong squad. We have only Thiago Silva injured that means we have to make hard decisions.

“It was a hard decision. It was about judging the alternatives that we have and we opted for Olivier Giroud to begin, Timo Werner on the bench.

“We have Kai Havertz who can play as a number nine so there was no need to bring a fourth number nine to the pitch.

“Things are difficult for him. Things are not as easy as they should be for him in the moment and he will get full support. This was the decision.”

