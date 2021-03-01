Danny Murphy makes claim about West Ham’s top four hopes

BBC Sport pundit Danny Murphy has spoken out on the top four race this season and commented on West Ham’s hopes.

The Hammers have performed beyond expectations so far and look to genuinely be one of the teams in the running for a Champions League place.

Murphy, however, thinks David Moyes’ side will just fall short of having what it takes to get over the line and cement a place in the top four.

West Ham lost to Manchester City in their last game, but remain a point ahead of Chelsea and even two points ahead of last season’s champions Liverpool.

It’s certainly no fluke that they’re doing so well, but it’s easy to imagine that these top sides close behind them might just find something special themselves in the weeks and months ahead.

“West Ham have been doing it for a few weeks already (grinding out results),” Murphy said.

“The Hammers are another side that are very difficult to break down, as City found out on their way to beating them. Ultimately, though, I have a feeling David Moyes’ side might fall a bit short.

“I think it will either be the Foxes or Liverpool who make fourth place. Both of them have got far more experience of these kind of situations, when the pressure is really on, than Everton or the Hammers do.”